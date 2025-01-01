What is Garlic Cocktail THCa Flower Strain?

Savor the unique blend of Garlic Cocktail THCa Flower, an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) born from the aromatic fusion of GMO and Mimosa. This strain earns its name from its distinctive flavor profile and potent genetic lineage, making it a must-try for any indica aficionado.



Garlic Cocktail delivers a delightful mix of heavy herbal garlic taste, punctuated by a sharp citrus burst of tangerine on the exhale. The scent is equally captivating, featuring a dominant garlicky note, enhanced by hints of sour tangerines, spicy dank, and a touch of rich anise.



Garlic Cocktail Terpenes

The terpene composition of Garlic Cocktail adds depth to its sensory experience:



Limonene: Infuses a zesty citrus scent, uplifting the mood and complementing the garlic with its stress-relieving properties.



Caryophyllene: Offers a spicy, peppery aroma, enriching the garlic and citrus flavors while possibly providing anti-inflammatory benefits.



Pinene: Contributes to the strain's piney, herbal notes, potentially aiding in alertness and memory retention.



These terpenes not only define the aromatic and taste profile of Garlic Cocktail but also contribute to its overall therapeutic effects.



Garlic Cocktail Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 23.89%

Total Cannabinoids: 25.74%

D9-THC: 0.18%

Garlic Cocktail THCA Strain Effects

Garlic Cocktail's effects are potent, setting in a few minutes post-inhalation, enveloping your mind in a wave of happy calm. It promotes a sense of bliss and uplifted mood, washing away any negative thoughts. Mental tranquility fosters creativity and sociability, making it great for social settings without overwhelming sedation. Physically, it induces a soothing relaxation, ideal for those seeking relief without deep sedation. With its high THCa content, Garlic Cocktail is particularly suitable for experienced users dealing with pain, inflammation, cramps, muscle spasms, and stress.



Genotype: Garlic Cocktail (GMO x Mimosa)



Phenotype: Garlic Cocktail



This bud features fat, conical, minty green nugs with long, thin orange hairs and tiny, sparkling white crystal trichomes.

