What is Gas Truffle THCa Flower Strain?

The Gas Truffle THCa Flower Strain, a cannabis strain renowned for its extraordinarily pungent garlic aroma and impressive cannabinoid profile. This strain is a standout choice for those who appreciate the bold and the intense in their cannabis experience.



This strain takes the sensory experience to new heights. Its signature trait is the overwhelming garlic aroma, enveloping a room with its bold and unmistakable presence. Gas Truffle is not just a feast for the olfactory senses but also a powerhouse in terms of effects, making it a favorite among those who seek a potent and immersive experience.



Gas Truffle Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 24.69%

Total Cannabinoids: 29.42%

D9-THC: 0.23%

With a THCA content of 24.69% and total cannabinoids reaching an impressive 29.42%, Gas Truffle stands out as a potent option. Despite its high cannabinoid levels, it maintains compliance with a D9-THC content of just 0.23%.



Gas Truffle THCA Strain Effects

Gas Truffle is as potent in its effects as it is in its aroma. This strain is known for delivering a robust experience that aligns well with activities requiring deep relaxation or contemplation. Its effects are ideally suited for evening use or moments when you wish to disconnect and delve into a state of serene calmness.



Genotype: Gas Truffle



Phenotype: Gas Truffle

