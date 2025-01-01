What is Georgia Pie THCa Flower Strain?

Georgia Pie THCa Flower Strain, a potent hybrid marvel created by Seed Junkie Genetics, stands as a testament to the artistry of cannabis cultivation. Renowned for its mouthwatering aroma that echoes the homely essence of fresh peach cobbler, Georgia Pie offers an olfactory and gustatory experience that's as comforting as it is enticing. This strain wraps users in an intense combination of body and head highs, making it a choice selection for those with a seasoned palate for THCa-rich cannabis.



Georgia Pie Terpenes

The terpene profile of Georgia Pie is a masterclass in how the right aromatic compounds can elevate a cannabis strain to new heights of desirability and effectiveness. Dominated by the enticing aroma of fresh peach cobbler, Georgia Pie's terpene blend is responsible for its signature scent and a host of therapeutic benefits.



Key terpenes such as Myrcene, known for its sedative qualities and ability to enhance THC's effects, and Caryophyllene, with its spicy, peppery notes that contribute to pain relief, are abundantly present. Limonene adds a citrusy, mood-enhancing layer, complementing the strain's overall profile with its stress-relieving properties.



Georgia Pie Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 24.18%

Total Cannabinoids: 26.74%

D9-THC: 0.14%

Georgia Pie THCA Strain Effects

Georgia Pie, with its notable THCA content, delivers an experience that's both potent and pleasing, making it a favorite among those with a high THCa tolerance. The initial euphoric rush uplifts the spirit, fostering a sense of joy and creativity. This head high is beautifully balanced with a profound body relaxation that melts away tension without incapacitating, ideal for those evenings dedicated to relaxation or creative pursuits.



Genotype: Georgia Pie (Gelatti x Kush Mints)



Phenotype: Georgia Pie

