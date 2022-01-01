Girl Scout Cookies is back! 1 gram - Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge. Girl Scout Cookies offers a richness of unique cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDv, and even very rare cannabinoids including CBL, CBE, and CBT. Only Extract & Cannabis Derived Terpenes (CDTs). We only source the best of the best extract and organic CO2 extracted hemp / cannabis derived terpenes to create a superior smoke and taste. Girl Scout Cookies is a well known terpene profile with a spicy blend of floral and citrus flavors.. Filled in an ALL CERAMIC cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience all the way to the finish.



CBD: 37.86%



CBG: 2.51%



CBN: 6.75%



CBC: 8.64%



CBDv: 0.82%



CBT: 9.57%



CBE: 5.35%



CBL: 0.94%



Total Cannabinoids: 72.63%



Terpenes: 4.61%



Cannabis Derived Terpenes (CDTs) Only



Filled in authentic all Ceramic cartridges. No additives such as PG/VG, Vitamin E, or MCT Oil.



Hemp contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only