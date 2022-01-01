About this product
Girl Scout Cookies is back! 1 gram - Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge. Girl Scout Cookies offers a richness of unique cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDv, and even very rare cannabinoids including CBL, CBE, and CBT. Only Extract & Cannabis Derived Terpenes (CDTs). We only source the best of the best extract and organic CO2 extracted hemp / cannabis derived terpenes to create a superior smoke and taste. Girl Scout Cookies is a well known terpene profile with a spicy blend of floral and citrus flavors.. Filled in an ALL CERAMIC cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience all the way to the finish.
CBD: 37.86%
CBG: 2.51%
CBN: 6.75%
CBC: 8.64%
CBDv: 0.82%
CBT: 9.57%
CBE: 5.35%
CBL: 0.94%
Total Cannabinoids: 72.63%
Terpenes: 4.61%
Cannabis Derived Terpenes (CDTs) Only
Filled in authentic all Ceramic cartridges. No additives such as PG/VG, Vitamin E, or MCT Oil.
Hemp contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
CBD: 37.86%
CBG: 2.51%
CBN: 6.75%
CBC: 8.64%
CBDv: 0.82%
CBT: 9.57%
CBE: 5.35%
CBL: 0.94%
Total Cannabinoids: 72.63%
Terpenes: 4.61%
Cannabis Derived Terpenes (CDTs) Only
Filled in authentic all Ceramic cartridges. No additives such as PG/VG, Vitamin E, or MCT Oil.
Hemp contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.