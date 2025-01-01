What is GMO Mints THCa Flower Strain?

GMO Mints THCa Flower Strain emerges as an extraordinary hybrid, born from the cross of GMO (Garlic Mushroom Onion) and Gush Mints. This strain boasts an impressive THCA content, positioning it as a top choice for the most seasoned cannabis enthusiasts. Its robust profile is accentuated by distinct garlic and creamy epoxy terpenes, making every encounter with GMO Mints a memorable one.



GMO Mints Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 21.59%

Total Cannabinoids: 23.82%

D9-THC: 0.22%



GMO Mints Strain Terpenes

Caryophyllene

Limonene

Myrcene

GMO Mints captivates with its complex terpene profile, offering users a unique blend of loud garlic notes fused with a creamy, epoxy-like richness. The experience is deeply relaxing, tinged with a tingly sensation that can ease you into restful slumber, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day or for those seeking aid with sleep.



GMO Mints THCA Strain Effects

The flavor and aroma profile of GMO Mints is as intriguing as its effects. Dominated by limonene, its citrus undertones perfectly complement the garlic and creamy notes, offering a taste and smell that's as rich as its effects are euphoric and uplifting.



Genotype: GMO Mints (GMO x Gush Mints)



Phenotype: GMO Mints





