About this product
GMO x Tequila Sunrise High THCA Live Rosin
GMO x Tequila Sunrise Live Rosin is a premium, solventless concentrate born from the bold fusion of two powerhouse strains - GMO (Garlic Cookies) and Tequila Sunrise.
This unique blend delivers an intense high THCA experience, uniting deep relaxation with a bright, citrus-infused uplift. Crafted for seasoned dabbers and terpene lovers alike, this full-spectrum rosin captures the essence of both strains in every hit.
Why Choose Our GMO x Tequila Sunrise Rosin?
Solventless Purity: Extracted using only heat and pressure, this rosin keeps things clean—no solvents, just the natural plant profile in its purest form.
High THCA Potency: With THCA levels reaching 70–85%, this rosin packs serious power for those seeking strong effects without sacrificing quality.
Complex Terpene Profile: Enjoy the wild mix of GMO’s savory garlic-diesel notes and Tequila Sunrise’s citrusy, spicy brightness. It’s a savory-sweet aroma clash that delivers depth, flavor, and aroma in every dab.
Cold-Cure Process: Our careful cold-cure technique preserves the full terpene spectrum, ensuring each dab is as flavorful as it is effective.
Full-Spectrum Entourage Effect: Cannabinoids and terpenes work together to provide a balanced high—soothing the body while stimulating the mind.
Ideal For:
Cannabis Connoisseurs chasing bold flavors and heavy-hitting effects.
How to Use:
Start with a low dose—this one hits hard. Best used with a dab rig, vaporizer, or e-nail. Expect thick, flavorful vapor and a smooth finish that brings out both the savory funk and citrus spice.
Why GMO x Tequila Sunrise Rosin is a Must-Try?
Unmatched Flavor: Garlic-diesel meets citrus-zest in an explosion of bold terpenes.
Balanced Effects: Relax your body, uplift your mood, and stay agile—perfect for day or evening use depending on dose.
Pure Experience: No solvents, no additives—just high-quality rosin from premium flower.
Buy GMO x Tequila Sunrise Live Rosin Today
Step into a new realm of flavor and potency with our GMO x Tequila Sunrise THCA Live Rosin. For those who demand excellence in every dab, this solventless concentrate offers a flavor-packed, full-body experience that blends funk with freshness like no other.
Remember: Always consume responsibly. The effects of THCA rosin can be intense; start low and go slow.
GMO x Tequila Sunrise Rosin Cannabinoids:
THCa: 92.39%
Total THC: 81.23%
Total Cannabinoids: 92.59%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
