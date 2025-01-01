GMO x Tequila Sunrise High THCA Live Rosin

GMO x Tequila Sunrise Live Rosin is a premium, solventless concentrate born from the bold fusion of two powerhouse strains - GMO (Garlic Cookies) and Tequila Sunrise.



This unique blend delivers an intense high THCA experience, uniting deep relaxation with a bright, citrus-infused uplift. Crafted for seasoned dabbers and terpene lovers alike, this full-spectrum rosin captures the essence of both strains in every hit.



Why Choose Our GMO x Tequila Sunrise Rosin?



Solventless Purity: Extracted using only heat and pressure, this rosin keeps things clean—no solvents, just the natural plant profile in its purest form.



High THCA Potency: With THCA levels reaching 70–85%, this rosin packs serious power for those seeking strong effects without sacrificing quality.



Complex Terpene Profile: Enjoy the wild mix of GMO’s savory garlic-diesel notes and Tequila Sunrise’s citrusy, spicy brightness. It’s a savory-sweet aroma clash that delivers depth, flavor, and aroma in every dab.



Cold-Cure Process: Our careful cold-cure technique preserves the full terpene spectrum, ensuring each dab is as flavorful as it is effective.



Full-Spectrum Entourage Effect: Cannabinoids and terpenes work together to provide a balanced high—soothing the body while stimulating the mind.



Ideal For:

Cannabis Connoisseurs chasing bold flavors and heavy-hitting effects.



How to Use:

Start with a low dose—this one hits hard. Best used with a dab rig, vaporizer, or e-nail. Expect thick, flavorful vapor and a smooth finish that brings out both the savory funk and citrus spice.



Why GMO x Tequila Sunrise Rosin is a Must-Try?



Unmatched Flavor: Garlic-diesel meets citrus-zest in an explosion of bold terpenes.



Balanced Effects: Relax your body, uplift your mood, and stay agile—perfect for day or evening use depending on dose.



Pure Experience: No solvents, no additives—just high-quality rosin from premium flower.



Buy GMO x Tequila Sunrise Live Rosin Today



Step into a new realm of flavor and potency with our GMO x Tequila Sunrise THCA Live Rosin. For those who demand excellence in every dab, this solventless concentrate offers a flavor-packed, full-body experience that blends funk with freshness like no other.



Remember: Always consume responsibly. The effects of THCA rosin can be intense; start low and go slow.



GMO x Tequila Sunrise Rosin Cannabinoids:

THCa: 92.39%

Total THC: 81.23%

Total Cannabinoids: 92.59%





