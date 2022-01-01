About this product
Gorilla Cake is a hybrid strain, grown alongside its sibling Wedding Cake. Gorilla Cake is a GG#4 (Gorilla Glue) cross, sharing similar traits in regards to potency, density, and effects with the Wedding Cake variety. Gorilla Cake has a pungent sour berry terpene profile with undertones of skunk and hints of purple throughout.. High in the terpene Terpinolene, a very gassy terpene, this strain is great for comfort and relaxing throughout the day, while also being a potent option testing high in overall cannabinoids and the unique cannabinoid CBDv.
CBD: 15.54%
CBDv: 0.79%
Total Cannabinoids: 21.35%
Terpenes: 2.15%
Hybrid
Feel: Comfort, Relief, Relaxing
Genotype: Sour Lifter (Lifter x GG#4)
Phenotype: Gorilla Cake
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
