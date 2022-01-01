Gorilla Cake is a hybrid strain, grown alongside its sibling Wedding Cake. Gorilla Cake is a GG#4 (Gorilla Glue) cross, sharing similar traits in regards to potency, density, and effects with the Wedding Cake variety. Gorilla Cake has a pungent sour berry terpene profile with undertones of skunk and hints of purple throughout.. High in the terpene Terpinolene, a very gassy terpene, this strain is great for comfort and relaxing throughout the day, while also being a potent option testing high in overall cannabinoids and the unique cannabinoid CBDv.



CBD: 15.54%



CBDv: 0.79%



Total Cannabinoids: 21.35%



Terpenes: 2.15%



Hybrid



Feel: Comfort, Relief, Relaxing



Genotype: Sour Lifter (Lifter x GG#4)



Phenotype: Gorilla Cake



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only