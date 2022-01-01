About this product
Introducing Gorilla Cake Live Resin: Extracted from the same material as the flower - This Live Resin tests extremely high in terpenes, at 10.92% and loaded with rare minor cannabinoids such as CBDv. The terpene profile is inherited from the flower, with a sour berry profile with undertones of skunk. It's high in Terpinolene (1.04%), Myrcene (2.21%), & Farnesene (2.44%).
1 gram of Gorilla Cake Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Hydrocarbon extract
Total CBD: 60.40%
CBDV: 2.06%
CBC: 3.21%
CBL: 2.07%
CBG: 1.34%
THCA: 2.71%
Total Cannabinoids: 80.17%
Total Terpenes: 10.92%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
