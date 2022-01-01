Introducing Gorilla Cake Live Resin: Extracted from the same material as the flower - This Live Resin tests extremely high in terpenes, at 10.92% and loaded with rare minor cannabinoids such as CBDv. The terpene profile is inherited from the flower, with a sour berry profile with undertones of skunk. It's high in Terpinolene (1.04%), Myrcene (2.21%), & Farnesene (2.44%).



1 gram of Gorilla Cake Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.



Hydrocarbon extract



Total CBD: 60.40%



CBDV: 2.06%



CBC: 3.21%



CBL: 2.07%



CBG: 1.34%



THCA: 2.71%



Total Cannabinoids: 80.17%



Total Terpenes: 10.92%