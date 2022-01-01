About this product
Introducing our Gorilla Cake Live Resin Vape Cartridges: based on our popular Live Resin, and extracted from the same material as the flower! A premium line of vape cartridges that contain pure live resin extract, This Vape Cartridge comes in strong, high in THCa, with minor cannabinoids like CBCa, and CBLa. High in overall cannabinoids at 80.17%, and rare Terpenes like Guaiol-1.7%, and Linalool-2.6%! The terpene profile is inherited from the flower, with a sour berry profile with sweet/fresh undertones of skunk!
1 gram- Live Resin Vape Cartridge. Filled in an All Ceramic cartridge with no metals to create a pleasant experience from start to finish.
Contains purely Live Resin extract. No additives.
Must be used with a high quality battery such as Yocan Uni Pro. The thicker consistency requires adjustable voltage and/or preheating of the cartridge to function ideally.
Total CBD: 60.40%
CBDV: 2.06%
CBC: 3.21%
CBL: 2.07%
CBG: 1.34%
THCA: 2.75%
Total Cannabinoids: 80.17%
Total Terpenes: 10.92%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
