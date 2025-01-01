About this product
Grape Gas High THCA Live Rosin
Grape Gas Live Rosin is a premium, solventless concentrate crafted from a flavorful hybrid strain born from Jet Fuel Gelato and Grape Pie.
This balanced 50/50 blend delivers a heady rush of creativity and euphoria, followed by a wave of full-body calm. With bold grape and berry notes layered over a punch of diesel funk, Grape Gas is made for connoisseurs who want flavor and fire in every dab.
Why Choose Our Grape Gas Rosin?
Solventless Purity:
Extracted with only heat and pressure—no solvents, no chemicals. Just a clean, terpene-rich experience from start to finish.
High THCA Potency:
Clocking in at 92% THCA, this concentrate delivers powerful effects for those seeking serious relief or recreation.
Bold Terpene Profile:
Expect rich grape and berry sweetness blended with earthy spice and gas. A heavy-hitting aroma and flavor combo that lingers on the palate.
Cold-Cure Process:
Our cold-cure technique preserves delicate terpenes and maximizes smoothness, giving you an ultra-flavorful and satisfying dab.
Full-Spectrum Entourage Effect:
With cannabinoids and terpenes working in harmony, Grape Gas Rosin delivers both mental stimulation and physical relief.
Ideal For:
Those who crave fruity-gassy flavor profiles and a hybrid high that blends creativity with chill.
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
