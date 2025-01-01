What is Green Crack THCa Flower Strain?

Green Crack THCa Flower, often referred to by the less controversial name "Green Crush" or "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid strain born from the cross of Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved for its energizing effects that keep you focused and motivated throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor reminiscent of sweet mango, Green Crack is a daytime favorite for those looking to combat fatigue, stress, and low energy.



Green Crack Strain Terpenes

The terpene profile of Green Crack significantly contributes to its sensory appeal and effects:



Myrcene: The most abundant terpene, it imparts an earthy, musky aroma, potentially enhancing the strain's relaxing yet uplifting effects.



Caryophyllene: Offers a spicy, peppery note, enriching the flavor profile while possibly providing anti-inflammatory benefits.



Pinene: Adds a refreshing pine scent, which may help with alertness and memory, counterbalancing the sedative qualities of Myrcene.



These terpenes work together to create Green Crack's distinctive aroma and are key to its energizing and mood-enhancing properties.



Green Crack Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 33.25%

Total Cannabinoids: 34.64%

D9-THC: 0.18%

Green Crack THCA Strain Effects

Green Crack delivers an invigorating mental buzz, known for its ability to sharpen focus and increase energy levels. It's perfect for daytime use when you need to get things done, be creative, or simply enjoy an uplifted mood without the drowsiness often associated with cannabis. The strain's effects are cerebral, promoting a sense of well-being, creativity, and motivation, making it a go-to for those battling lethargy or mental fog.



Genotype: Green Crack (Skunk #1 x Unknown Indica)



Phenotype: Green Crack

