About this product
Hawaiian Trainwreck Live Resin
Hawaiian Trainwreck live resin is here and has an orange-y & cinnamon aroma. Hawaiian Trainwreck tests high in Myrcene (2.20%), Nerolidol (1.54%), & Caryophyllene (0.99%).
1 gram of Hawaiian Trainwreck Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Hydrocarbon extract
Total CBD: 63.94%
Total Cannabinoids: 80.56%
Total Terpenes: 6.93%
CBC: 4.15%
Hawaiian Trainwreck live resin is here and has an orange-y & cinnamon aroma. Hawaiian Trainwreck tests high in Myrcene (2.20%), Nerolidol (1.54%), & Caryophyllene (0.99%).
1 gram of Hawaiian Trainwreck Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.
Hydrocarbon extract
Total CBD: 63.94%
Total Cannabinoids: 80.56%
Total Terpenes: 6.93%
CBC: 4.15%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.