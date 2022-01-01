Available in multiple strains, Each blunt contains 1+ grams of high cannabinoid hemp flower, rolled in a natural wrap.



Does not contain tobacco or nicotine.



Abacus Diesel

BaOx

Blackberry Haze

Blue Genius

Box wine

Bruce Banner

Bubblegum

Bubba Kush (indoor)

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush (light dep)

Candy Jack

Candyland

CBG Bliss (Indoor)

Chemdawg

Cherry

Cherry Abacus

Cherry Cheesecake

Clue

20 pack - 1g Clue Blunts

Cookie Dough

Critical Mass

Diesel Fruit

Frosted Kush

Frosted Lime

Fruit Loops

Gorilla Cake

Grape Candy (Indoor)

Grape Diesel

Guava Berry

Hawaiian Haze (Indoor)

Hawaiian Trainwreck

Honolulu Haze

The Hempress

The Jack

Juicy Fruit

Kush Hemp E1

Lemon Abacus

Mango Abacus

Moonwalker

Miss White CBG

NY CBDiesel

[Limited] Orange Cookies x Candyland

Orange Kush

20 - 1g Orange Kush Blunts

Purple Haze

Rainbow Haze

Rise Up

Runtz

Sour Jack

Sour Lifter

Sour Tsunami

Sour Special Sauce

Sour Suver Haze

Space Glue

Spec7

Spec7 (Light Dep)

SpecDiesel

Special Sauce

Stardust CBG

Super Sour Space Candy

Suver Haze (Indoor)

Sweet Diesel

Trophy Wife

Tropical Punch

Wedding Cake

White CBG (Light Dep)

White Whale Kush

WiFi CBG

The Winner (Indoor)

Lifter

Hempress 2 (Oregon Cherry x Abacus)