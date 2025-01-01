What is High Octane Grape THCa Flower Strain?

High Octane Grape is an evolved cannabis strain, born from the union of Purple Urkle S1 and AVL, a cultivator with a deep affection for Purple Urkle. This strain takes the classic traits of Purple Urkle—its chunky, skunky flowers—and amplifies them with increased production, larger flowers, and a more potent aroma. High Octane Grape retains the beloved skunk and berry notes of its predecessor but adds a twist with sour fuel undertones, making it a modern take on a legendary strain.



High Octane Grape Terpenes

High Octane Grape's terpene profile includes:



Caryophyllene: Adds a spicy, fuel-like aroma, potentially contributing to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Myrcene: Brings an earthy, musky scent, enhancing the strain's relaxing effects.

Pinene: Provides a fresh, pine-like fragrance, possibly aiding in alertness and memory retention.



These terpenes work synergistically to create High Octane Grape's distinctive aroma and flavor profile.

High Octane Grape Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 19.89%

Total Cannabinoids: 22.87%

D9-THC: 0.27%

High Octane Grape THCA Strain Effects

High Octane Grape is expected to deliver a robust, indica-leaning hybrid experience, starting with a cerebral lift that soon gives way to a deep, body-relaxing high. This makes it suitable for evening use or for those seeking relief from physical tension or stress. Its enhanced potency and faster finishing times suggest a strain that's been optimized for both grower satisfaction and consumer experience.



Genotype: High Octane Grape (Purple Urkle S1 x AVL)



Phenotype: High Octane Grape





