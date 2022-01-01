CBD: 21.16%



Total Cannabinoids: 23.96%



Terpenes: 1.18%



1 gram of Honolulu Haze prerolled in a king size raw, then rolled in wax & Honolulu Haze Kief. Gorgeous nugs with an excellent disposition. One of our highest strains in total cannabinoid content, Honolulu Haze has great potential to provide pain relief.



Preferred Time of Use: Midday, Evening



Feel: Relief, Calm, Clarity



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only