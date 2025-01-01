Shop for Ice Cream Cake THCa Bubble Hash

Ice Cream Cake THCa Bubble Hash is a solventless concentrate made using ice water extraction and triple-washed for purity. It’s crafted from Ice Cream Cake—an indica-dominant strain known for its creamy, sweet flavor and relaxing effects.



High in THCa and rich in terpenes, this hash is ideal for evening use. Whether you're topping a bowl, rolling a joint, or pressing rosin, this is a reliable choice for smooth, potent sessions.



Want more heat? Check out our full THCa Concentrates collection or explore THCa Rosin



Ice Cream Cake Bubble Hash Highlights

Indica-dominant (75% Indica / 25% Sativa)

Made using 100% solventless ice water extraction

Triple-washed for superior purity and melt quality

Flavor notes: creamy vanilla, nutty dough, sweet gas

Best for relaxation, pain relief, and sleep

Packed fresh in airtight glass jars



What is Ice Cream Cake Bubble Hash?

Ice Cream Cake THCa Bubble Hash is a solventless cannabis concentrate made from the Ice Cream Cake strain, using a cold water and agitation process to collect the plant’s pure trichome heads.



Known as ice water hash or bubble hash, this method captures the essence of the strain—without the use of chemicals or solvents.



The result is a sticky, sand-like extract that bubbles under flame and delivers powerful, full-spectrum effects. With Ice Cream Cake, expect euphoric head highs followed by a deep, sedative body melt—perfect for night use.



Ice Cream Cake Bubble Hash Cannabinoids (Lab-Tested)

THCA: 63.04%

Total Cannabinoids: 63.27%



How to Use Ice Cream Cake Bubble Hash?

Top a Bowl or Joint: Sprinkle a pinch on top of flower for a potency boost.

Dab It: Best if it’s full melt quality.

Press into Rosin: Great starting material for solventless rosin.

Infuse: Add to oils or butter for potent edibles.



How to Store Ice Cream Cake Bubble Hash Properly?

Keep in an airtight glass jar

Store in a cool, dark place away from heat and sunlight

For long-term storage, use the fridge (not freezer) to preserve texture and potency

Avoid humidity to maintain full melt consistency



Why Choose Our Ice Cream Cake Bubble Hash?

At Hemp Hop, we start with hand-selected, high-THCa flower from the Ice Cream Cake strain and use a 100% solventless, ice water extraction process.



Each batch is triple-washed and small-batch produced for better melt quality, terpene retention, and purity.



Stored in airtight jars, this hash offers a premium experience made for seasoned users looking for flavor, relaxation, and heavy effects—all without cutting corners.



FAQs About Ice Cream Cake Bubble Hash



Is Ice Cream Cake bubble hash strong?

Yes. With 63%+ THCa, it delivers deep body relaxation and long-lasting effects.



Can I dab Ice Cream Cake bubble hash?

Yes, if it's full melt or six-star grade, it dabs beautifully.



What does full melt mean?

It refers to the highest quality bubble hash that fully melts when dabbed—leaving no ash behind.



How long can I store bubble hash?

Stored properly, it stays fresh for months in a cool, airtight container.

read more