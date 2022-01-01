Indoor Afghani Maple is cultivated hydroponically indoors. Afghani Maple was bred by crossing Afghani OG Kush with a high CBD variety, R4. It has similar traits to OG Kush, with a citrus, earthy, and fruity aroma. The buds are extremely sticky and frosty, with a unique frosty olive color with bright orange contrasting pistils. High in both terpenes and cannabinoids, Afghani Maple boasts great Indica dominant effects.



CBD: 13.96%



Total Cannabinoids: 17.79%



Terpenes: 2.26%



CBC: 0.89%



Indica



Feel: Calm, Relief, Balance



Genotype: Afghani Maple by Green Luster Phenos (Afghani OG Kush x R4)



Phenotype: Afghani Maple seed run, 2-3 significant expressions



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only