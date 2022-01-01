About this product
*Limited Drop of High THCA Banana MAC *
Banana MAC is a hemp expression of a similar high THC variety bred by the famed breeder Capulator. A unique cut, Banana MAC is grown indoors, and is a powerhouse for effects. Extremely potent and frosty, Banana MAC is not to be underestimated. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance. Buds are fresh and dense, shaped like hail-sized golf balls. The terpene profile consists of sour notes, reminiscent of overripe bananas and banana bread. Banana MAC is high in the terpene Linalool (0.20%) and Limonene (0.18%), two terpenes rarely found as dominant in hemp varieties.
*This may be the final high THCA drop due to cultivation rule changes, however, it will return! follow along @hemphop.farms to watch as we breed a high CBD Banana MAC from the high THCA mother*
CBD: 8.99%
THCA: 4.23%
Total Cannabinoids: 15.93%
Terpenes: 3.58%
Hybrid
Feel: Comfort, Ease, Uplifting
Genotype: Banana MAC
Phenotype: Banana MAC
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
Looking for more High THCA? Check out our High THCA Prerolleds
*not valid with discount codes due to current limited availability and cost*
Banana MAC is a hemp expression of a similar high THC variety bred by the famed breeder Capulator. A unique cut, Banana MAC is grown indoors, and is a powerhouse for effects. Extremely potent and frosty, Banana MAC is not to be underestimated. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance. Buds are fresh and dense, shaped like hail-sized golf balls. The terpene profile consists of sour notes, reminiscent of overripe bananas and banana bread. Banana MAC is high in the terpene Linalool (0.20%) and Limonene (0.18%), two terpenes rarely found as dominant in hemp varieties.
*This may be the final high THCA drop due to cultivation rule changes, however, it will return! follow along @hemphop.farms to watch as we breed a high CBD Banana MAC from the high THCA mother*
CBD: 8.99%
THCA: 4.23%
Total Cannabinoids: 15.93%
Terpenes: 3.58%
Hybrid
Feel: Comfort, Ease, Uplifting
Genotype: Banana MAC
Phenotype: Banana MAC
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
Looking for more High THCA? Check out our High THCA Prerolleds
*not valid with discount codes due to current limited availability and cost*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.