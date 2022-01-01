About this product
Grown hydroponically indoors, Blueberry Muffin has stunningly thick and dense colas. The buds boast a strong structure and are covered in frost. The terpene profile consists of doughy pastries with an undertone of pine. Indoor Blueberry Muffin is high in the terpenes Myrcene (0.30%), Pinene (0.05%), & Bisabolol (0.07%).
CBD: 17.31%
CBC: 0.80%
Total Cannabinoids: 21.67%
Terpenes: 0.73%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Focus, Balance
Genotype: Blueberry Muffin
Geneticist: Dr. Freak (Cannabis Research Co)
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
