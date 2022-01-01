Grown hydroponically indoors, Blueberry Muffin has stunningly thick and dense colas. The buds boast a strong structure and are covered in frost. The terpene profile consists of doughy pastries with an undertone of pine. Indoor Blueberry Muffin is high in the terpenes Myrcene (0.30%), Pinene (0.05%), & Bisabolol (0.07%).



CBD: 17.31%



CBC: 0.80%



Total Cannabinoids: 21.67%



Terpenes: 0.73%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Focus, Balance



Genotype: Blueberry Muffin



Geneticist: Dr. Freak (Cannabis Research Co)



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only