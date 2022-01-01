About this product
Bubba Kush, also known as Kush Hemp E1, is an exceptional hemp genetic bred by Sovereign Fields. This variety of Bubba Kush was grown in a climate controlled indoor facility, and cured in a perfect 60° F / 60 RH climate controlled room. Grown with exceptional care, this variety stands out with a distinct Kush terpene profile. The aroma of kush is often described with an earthy, and often reminiscent of undertones of chocolate or coffee beans. The buds have light color and sporadic purple hues with a dense structure. Indoor Bubba Kush tests high in the terpenes Farnesene (0.38%) and Caryophyllene (0.27%), with its Indica lineage, Bubba Kush is one of the top Indica strains.
CBD: 10.70%
CBL: 0.61%
CBC: 0.61%
Total Cannabinoids: 13.84%
Terpenes: 1.40%
Indica
Feel: Comfort, Relief, Calm
Genotype: Bubba Kush (Kush Hemp E1)
Genetics by: Sovereign Fields
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
