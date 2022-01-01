Bubba Kush, also known as Kush Hemp E1, is an exceptional hemp genetic bred by Sovereign Fields. This variety of Bubba Kush was grown in a climate controlled indoor facility, and cured in a perfect 60° F / 60 RH climate controlled room. Grown with exceptional care, this variety stands out with a distinct Kush terpene profile. The aroma of kush is often described with an earthy, and often reminiscent of undertones of chocolate or coffee beans. The buds have light color and sporadic purple hues with a dense structure. Indoor Bubba Kush tests high in the terpenes Farnesene (0.38%) and Caryophyllene (0.27%), with its Indica lineage, Bubba Kush is one of the top Indica strains.



CBD: 10.70%



CBL: 0.61%



CBC: 0.61%



Total Cannabinoids: 13.84%



Terpenes: 1.40%



Indica



Feel: Comfort, Relief, Calm



Genotype: Bubba Kush (Kush Hemp E1)



Genetics by: Sovereign Fields



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only