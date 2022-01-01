About this product
Grown in living soil indoors, Cali Gold has a gentle lime/lemongrass scent followed by secondary tones of chamomile and fresh hops reminiscent of mountain air. These buds are smaller and dense ranging froma light green to a pale olive, and coated in copper hairs. Indoor Cali Gold is high in the terpenes Myrcene (0.74%), Farnesene (0.40%), & the rare terpene Limonene (0.17%).
CBD: 18.88%
CBC: 1.06%
Total Cannabinoids: 23,88%
Terpenes: 2.08%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Comfort, Uplift
Genotype: Cali Gold (T1 x The Wife)
Phenotype: Cali Gold (T1 x The Wife)
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
CBD: 18.88%
CBC: 1.06%
Total Cannabinoids: 23,88%
Terpenes: 2.08%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Comfort, Uplift
Genotype: Cali Gold (T1 x The Wife)
Phenotype: Cali Gold (T1 x The Wife)
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.