Grown in living soil indoors, Cali Gold has a gentle lime/lemongrass scent followed by secondary tones of chamomile and fresh hops reminiscent of mountain air. These buds are smaller and dense ranging froma light green to a pale olive, and coated in copper hairs. Indoor Cali Gold is high in the terpenes Myrcene (0.74%), Farnesene (0.40%), & the rare terpene Limonene (0.17%).



CBD: 18.88%



CBC: 1.06%



Total Cannabinoids: 23,88%



Terpenes: 2.08%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Comfort, Uplift



Genotype: Cali Gold (T1 x The Wife)



Phenotype: Cali Gold (T1 x The Wife)



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only