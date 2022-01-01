Cherry Chocolate Chip is cross with the legendary Kush Hemp and Cherry Wine. Grown indoors hydroponically, the terpene profile is extremely pungent! The bud structure is very sticky with olive hues throughout the frosty flowers. Cherry Chocolate Chip has a deep chocolate hashish aroma with a cherry undertone. It is uniquely high in the terpene Myrcene (1.28%), Limonene (0.35%), and Linalool (0.31%).



CBD: 15.30%



Total Cannabinoids: 19.95%



Terpenes: 2.29%



CBDVA: 0.59%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Uplifting, Ease



Genotype: Cherry Chocolate Chip (Kush Hemp x Cherry Wine)



Phenotype: Cherry Chocolate Chip seed run, 2-3 significant expressions



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only