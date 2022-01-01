About this product
Cherry Chocolate Chip is cross with the legendary Kush Hemp and Cherry Wine. Grown indoors hydroponically, the terpene profile is extremely pungent! The bud structure is very sticky with olive hues throughout the frosty flowers. Cherry Chocolate Chip has a deep chocolate hashish aroma with a cherry undertone. It is uniquely high in the terpene Myrcene (1.28%), Limonene (0.35%), and Linalool (0.31%).
CBD: 15.30%
Total Cannabinoids: 19.95%
Terpenes: 2.29%
CBDVA: 0.59%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Uplifting, Ease
Genotype: Cherry Chocolate Chip (Kush Hemp x Cherry Wine)
Phenotype: Cherry Chocolate Chip seed run, 2-3 significant expressions
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
