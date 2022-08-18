About this product
Early Blossom is a unique hybrid genetic grown indoors. Early Blossom has a distinct powerful Sweet Berry aroma with bright and sticky light green flowers. The terpene profile is high in Myrcene, Caryophyllene with significant amounts of the rare terpene Terpinolene. With its parents being 'Auto Tsunami' and 'Berry Blossom', it inherits a skunky terpene profile while producing stout bushy plants. It is extremely unique, being a Photoperiodic and Ruderalis (Autoflowering) variety cross, this creates a perfect harmony between flowering time, plant strength, and unique expressions. More information can be found below about photoperiodic and autoflowering genetics.
CBD: 14.53%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.96%
Terpenes: 1.26%
Δ10- THC: 0.05%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Relief, & Soothing
Genotype: Early Blossom (Auto Tsunami x Berry Blossom)
Geneticist: Beacon Hemp
One unique plant trait in hemp cannabis is that flowering is controlled by one of two ways: day length or plant age. When controlled by plant age, it is a Autoflowering (Ruderalis) variety, when controlled by day length, it is known as being Photoperiodic. Beacon Hemp's Early Line is a cross between a photoperiodic and an auto, giving it unique traits and flowering times.
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
CBD: 14.53%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.96%
Terpenes: 1.26%
Δ10- THC: 0.05%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Relief, & Soothing
Genotype: Early Blossom (Auto Tsunami x Berry Blossom)
Geneticist: Beacon Hemp
One unique plant trait in hemp cannabis is that flowering is controlled by one of two ways: day length or plant age. When controlled by plant age, it is a Autoflowering (Ruderalis) variety, when controlled by day length, it is known as being Photoperiodic. Beacon Hemp's Early Line is a cross between a photoperiodic and an auto, giving it unique traits and flowering times.
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.