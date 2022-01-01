About this product
Electric Buffalo has colorful bud structure with pale purple/grey frosted tips, and is grown hydroponically indoors. A cross between two favorite genetics, ACDC & BaOx, this small batch flower has a fresh citrusy floral scent with a hint of spice. High in the terpenes Myrcene (0.30%), Farnesene (0.12%), and Caryophyllene (0.12%), Electric Buffalo is a great hybrid for any time of day.
CBD: 10.68%
Total Cannabinoids: 13.37%
Terpenes: 0.85%
CBC: 0.49%
Sativa dominant Hybrid
Award Winning at Queen City Cannabis Cup
Genotype: Electric Buffalo (ACDC x BaOx)
Phenotype: Electric Buffalo
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
