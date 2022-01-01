Electric Buffalo has colorful bud structure with pale purple/grey frosted tips, and is grown hydroponically indoors. A cross between two favorite genetics, ACDC & BaOx, this small batch flower has a fresh citrusy floral scent with a hint of spice. High in the terpenes Myrcene (0.30%), Farnesene (0.12%), and Caryophyllene (0.12%), Electric Buffalo is a great hybrid for any time of day.



CBD: 10.68%



Total Cannabinoids: 13.37%



Terpenes: 0.85%



CBC: 0.49%



Sativa dominant Hybrid



Award Winning at Queen City Cannabis Cup



Genotype: Electric Buffalo (ACDC x BaOx)



Phenotype: Electric Buffalo



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only