Frosted Lime runs from light green to deep green, and has dense buds that produce copious amounts of cannabinoids. Frosted Lime has hints of lemon/citrus with skunky undertones. Although smaller buds overall, they are very tight and crisp, full of trichomes and terpenes. Frosted Lime is high in Myrcene (0.30%), Linalool (0.09%), & Limonene (0.06%).



CBD: 14.76%



CBG: 0.51%



Total Cannabinoids: 18.97%



Terpenes: 0.75%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Ease, Uplifting



Genotype: Frosted Lime



Geneticist: Phytonix



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only