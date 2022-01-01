About this product
Frosted Lime runs from light green to deep green, and has dense buds that produce copious amounts of cannabinoids. Frosted Lime has hints of lemon/citrus with skunky undertones. Although smaller buds overall, they are very tight and crisp, full of trichomes and terpenes. Frosted Lime is high in Myrcene (0.30%), Linalool (0.09%), & Limonene (0.06%).
CBD: 14.76%
CBG: 0.51%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.97%
Terpenes: 0.75%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Ease, Uplifting
Genotype: Frosted Lime
Geneticist: Phytonix
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
