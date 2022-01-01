About this product
Indoor Hawaiian Haze, a classic genetic and favorite sativa-dominant variety, has fresh bright green flowers with purple hues and a pungent sweet aroma. Masterfully cultivated and grown hydroponically indoors, It is extremely frosty with trichomes and cured to perfection in a climate controlled indoor environment. Hawaiian Haze is a great strain for comfort and focus. Hawaiian Haze is indoor grown and tests high in Myrcene (0.39%), Pinene (0.10%), & Limonene (0.04%).
CBD: 11.48%
Total Cannabinoids: 14.45%
Terpenes: 0.74%
CBC: 0.64%
Sativa
Feel: Calm, Focus, Uplifting
Genotype: Hawaiian Haze
Geneticist: OregonCBD seeds
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
