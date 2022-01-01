Indoor Hawaiian Haze, a classic genetic and favorite sativa-dominant variety, has fresh bright green flowers with purple hues and a pungent sweet aroma. Masterfully cultivated and grown hydroponically indoors, It is extremely frosty with trichomes and cured to perfection in a climate controlled indoor environment. Hawaiian Haze is a great strain for comfort and focus. Hawaiian Haze is indoor grown and tests high in Myrcene (0.39%), Pinene (0.10%), & Limonene (0.04%).



CBD: 11.48%



Total Cannabinoids: 14.45%



Terpenes: 0.74%



CBC: 0.64%



Sativa



Feel: Calm, Focus, Uplifting



Genotype: Hawaiian Haze



Geneticist: OregonCBD seeds



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only