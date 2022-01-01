About this product
Fresh Harvest
Indoor Hopefully Hemp, originating from exotic Spanish (EU) genetics, has a sweet skunk mixed with a faint cheddar aroma,. complimented by floral tones of lavender, and spicy clove notes. The buds are thick with great structure, covered in rich sticky crystals. It is intensely relaxing for the body and mind, helping to eliminate pain without affecting concentration and allowing normal function in everyday activities. Hopefully Hemp is an indoor strain and tests high in Myrcene (0.54%), Bisabolol (0.25%), & Guaiol (0.17%).
CBD: 19.46%
Total Cannabinoids: 25.40%
Terpenes: 1.70%
CBC: 1.28%
Sativa
Feel: Calm, Balance, Wellness
Genotype: “Without THC”
Phenotype: Hopefully Hemp
Geneticist: Mr Hide Seeds
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
