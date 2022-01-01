Fresh Harvest



Indoor Hopefully Hemp, originating from exotic Spanish (EU) genetics, has a sweet skunk mixed with a faint cheddar aroma,. complimented by floral tones of lavender, and spicy clove notes. The buds are thick with great structure, covered in rich sticky crystals. It is intensely relaxing for the body and mind, helping to eliminate pain without affecting concentration and allowing normal function in everyday activities. Hopefully Hemp is an indoor strain and tests high in Myrcene (0.54%), Bisabolol (0.25%), & Guaiol (0.17%).



CBD: 19.46%



Total Cannabinoids: 25.40%



Terpenes: 1.70%



CBC: 1.28%



Sativa



Feel: Calm, Balance, Wellness



Genotype: “Without THC”



Phenotype: Hopefully Hemp



Geneticist: Mr Hide Seeds



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only