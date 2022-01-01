Introducing the next generation of genetics and breeding: Triploids, otherwise known as "Seedless" varieties. Lifter is a classic high CBD variety, grown hydroponically indoors. However, this is no ordinary Lifter, the new Triploid "Seedless" Lifter genetics released in 2021 combine next-gen breeding methods to create a strain 30-50% more potent, terpene rich, and effective compared to the traditional Diploid counterpart.



Lifter is extremely pungent, with strong scents of light berries and sweet funk. Buds are massive, dense, and extremely frosty. There are very little small buds with this cultivar, with single buds as large as 10+ grams. There are light green and purple buds throughout. High in the rare terpene Ocimene (0.42%) and Linalool (0.22%), giving Lifter more Sativa / day time effects.



Being higher in cannabinoids overall, these Triploid varieties are also higher in THCA.



CBD: 18.23%



Total Cannabinoids: 23.03%



Terpenes: 1.75%



CBG: 0.49%



THCA: 0.83%



Sativa



Feel: Calm, Energizing, Ease



Genotype: Lifter (Triploid) (Suver Haze 50 x Early Resin Berry)



Phenotype: Lifter (Triploid)



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



99.9% of genetics grown to this date are Diploid cannabis, we are excited to cultivate these genetics in-house and offer them as an affordable, high quality, indoor grown flower option for our customers!



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only