About this product
Lifter is extremely pungent, with strong scents of light berries and sweet funk. The consistency is a wax rich in terpenes.
Hydrocarbon extract.
Compatible with the Puffco, concentrate vaporizer, quartz nail, or any of your preferred dabbing device.
CBD: 72.50%
THCa: 2.48%
Total Cannabinoids: 87.21%
Terpenes: 4.14%
About this brand
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.