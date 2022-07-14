Indoor Lifter (Triploid) Wax, extracted from indoor grown flower.



Lifter is extremely pungent, with strong scents of light berries and sweet funk. The consistency is a wax rich in terpenes.



Hydrocarbon extract.



Compatible with the Puffco, concentrate vaporizer, quartz nail, or any of your preferred dabbing device.



CBD: 72.50%



THCa: 2.48%



Total Cannabinoids: 87.21%



Terpenes: 4.14%