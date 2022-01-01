Indoor Mustard Berry is a potent unique variety cultivated hydroponically indoors. It is pungent, with aromas of citrus, mustard, and berries. Mustard Berry is extremely sticky, with frosty and dense buds. The pungent terpene profile consists primarily of Terpinolene (1.36%), a very relaxing and rare Indica dominant terpene, and also Myrcene (0.53%), and Limonene (0.22%). While also testing high in cannabinoids, Mustard Berry is one of the most potent and well rounded strains for relaxation.



CBD: 19.02%



Total Cannabinoids: 24.31%



Terpenes: 3.20%



CBG: 0.93%



Indica



Feel: Relaxing, Calm, Uplifting



Genotype: Mustard Berry



Phenotype: Mustard Berry seed run, 2-3 significant expressions



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only