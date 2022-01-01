Grown in living soil indoors, Orange Crush has a loud citrus aroma (lemon/orange peel), followed closely by pine, with hints of blueberry and blue cheese. These fluffy crystalline buds are a yellow based green, with orange pistols peaking through giving the flower a golden tint. Indoor Orange Crush is high in the terpenes Myrcene (0.61%), Farnesene (0.26%), & the rare terpene Linalool (0.17%).



CBD: 14.27%



CBC: 0.92%



Total Cannabinoids: 18.41%



Terpenes: 1.52%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Comfort, Ease



Genotype: Lifter



Phenotype: Orange Crush (Breeder)



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only