Grown in living soil indoors, Orange Crush has a loud citrus aroma (lemon/orange peel), followed closely by pine, with hints of blueberry and blue cheese. These fluffy crystalline buds are a yellow based green, with orange pistols peaking through giving the flower a golden tint. Indoor Orange Crush is high in the terpenes Myrcene (0.61%), Farnesene (0.26%), & the rare terpene Linalool (0.17%).
CBD: 14.27%
CBC: 0.92%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.41%
Terpenes: 1.52%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Comfort, Ease
Genotype: Lifter
Phenotype: Orange Crush (Breeder)
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
