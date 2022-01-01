About this product
Pacific Cooler is cross with the legendary Kush Hemp and Berry Blossom. Grown indoors hydroponically, consisting of sticky terpene rich flowers. Pacific Cooler has a floral aroma with sweet berry undertones. Pacific Cooler inherits its strong structure from its parent Kush Hemp, and is uniquely high in the terpene Bisabolol (0.17%) with dominant terpenes Myrcene (0.45%) and Caryophyllene (0.19%). A run from seed, there are several significant expressions to discover from this phenohunt that will stand out!
CBD: 11.09%
Total Cannabinoids: 13.80%
Terpenes: 1.22%
CBG: 0.40%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Relief, Balance
Genotype: Pacific Cooler (Kush Hemp x Berry Blossom
Phenotype: Pacific Cooler seed run, 2-3 significant expressions
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
