Pacific Cooler is cross with the legendary Kush Hemp and Berry Blossom. Grown indoors hydroponically, consisting of sticky terpene rich flowers. Pacific Cooler has a floral aroma with sweet berry undertones. Pacific Cooler inherits its strong structure from its parent Kush Hemp, and is uniquely high in the terpene Bisabolol (0.17%) with dominant terpenes Myrcene (0.45%) and Caryophyllene (0.19%). A run from seed, there are several significant expressions to discover from this phenohunt that will stand out!



CBD: 11.09%



Total Cannabinoids: 13.80%



Terpenes: 1.22%



CBG: 0.40%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Relief, Balance



Genotype: Pacific Cooler (Kush Hemp x Berry Blossom



Phenotype: Pacific Cooler seed run, 2-3 significant expressions



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



