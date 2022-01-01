About this product
Pink Panther is a unique variety bred by High Alpine Genetics. Grown indoors, Pink Panther has a strong sweet terpene profile reminiscent of pink lemonade. The bud structure is dense, with impressive colorful hues of purple throughout with bright orange pistils. Pink Panthers tests high in the terpenes Caroyphyllene (0.65%) Bisabolol (.40%) and Terpinolene (0.48%), and is a Sativa hybrid.
CBD: 12.14%
Total Cannabinoids: 15.40%
Terpenes: 2.44%
CBG: 0.49%
Sativa
Feel: Relief, Relaxing, Balance
Genotype: Pink Panther (Cats Meow x Alpen Gleaux)
Phenotype: Pink Panther
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
CBD: 12.14%
Total Cannabinoids: 15.40%
Terpenes: 2.44%
CBG: 0.49%
Sativa
Feel: Relief, Relaxing, Balance
Genotype: Pink Panther (Cats Meow x Alpen Gleaux)
Phenotype: Pink Panther
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.