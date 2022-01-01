Pink Panther is a unique variety bred by High Alpine Genetics. Grown indoors, Pink Panther has a strong sweet terpene profile reminiscent of pink lemonade. The bud structure is dense, with impressive colorful hues of purple throughout with bright orange pistils. Pink Panthers tests high in the terpenes Caroyphyllene (0.65%) Bisabolol (.40%) and Terpinolene (0.48%), and is a Sativa hybrid.



CBD: 12.14%



Total Cannabinoids: 15.40%



Terpenes: 2.44%



CBG: 0.49%



Sativa



Feel: Relief, Relaxing, Balance



Genotype: Pink Panther (Cats Meow x Alpen Gleaux)



Phenotype: Pink Panther



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only