About this product
Pumpkin Pie is cultivated hydroponically indoors, testing very high in Terpenes at 3.81%. Pumpkin Pie has a sweet, warm, creamy terpene profile with an undertone of spicy pine and lime. Buds are sticky, dense, and extremely frosty. There are light green buds with olive hues throughout. High in the rare terpene Limonene (0.22%) and Pinene(0.44%), giving Pumpkin Pie more Sativa / day time effects.
CBD: 15.13%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.88%
Terpenes: 3.81%
CBC: 0.71%
Sativa
Feel: Calm, Focus, Uplifting
Genotype: Mustard Berry
Phenotype: Pumpkin Pie
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
