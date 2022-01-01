Pumpkin Pie is cultivated hydroponically indoors, testing very high in Terpenes at 3.81%. Pumpkin Pie has a sweet, warm, creamy terpene profile with an undertone of spicy pine and lime. Buds are sticky, dense, and extremely frosty. There are light green buds with olive hues throughout. High in the rare terpene Limonene (0.22%) and Pinene(0.44%), giving Pumpkin Pie more Sativa / day time effects.



CBD: 15.13%



Total Cannabinoids: 18.88%



Terpenes: 3.81%



CBC: 0.71%



Sativa



Feel: Calm, Focus, Uplifting



Genotype: Mustard Berry



Phenotype: Pumpkin Pie



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only