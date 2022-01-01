Introducing the next generation of genetics and breeding: Triploids, otherwise known as "Seedless" varieties. Sour Suver Haze is a classic high CBD variety, grown hydroponically indoors. However, this is no ordinary Sour Suver Haze, the new Triploid "Seedless" Sour Suver Haze genetics released in 2021 combine next-gen breeding methods to create a strain 30-50% more potent, terpene rich, and effective compared to the traditional Diploid counterpart.



Sour Suver Haze stands out for several reasons - it is one of the few triploid genetics crossed with a popular high THC strain GG#4 (Gorilla Glue), also, it is one of the only strains to this date that tests above 20% total post-decarb CBD. Sour Suver Haze is a powerhouse for effects!



Sour Suver Haze is extremely pungent, with strong sweet gassy scent with skunky undertone. Buds are massive, dense, and extremely frosty. There are very little small buds with this cultivar, with single buds as large as 10+ grams. Buds are light green throughout with orange pistils. High in the rare terpenes Terpinolene (0.86%) and Limonene (0.20%), giving Sour Suver Haze a well-balanced hybrid effect for anytime of day!



Being higher in cannabinoids overall, these Triploid varieties are also higher in THCA.



CBD: 20.04%



Total Cannabinoids: 25.14%



Terpenes: 2.35%



THCA: 0.89%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Energizing, Ease



Genotype: Sour Suver Haze (Triploid) (GG#4 x Suver #8)



Phenotype: Sour Suver Haze (Triploid)



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



99.9% of genetics grown to this date are Diploid cannabis, we are excited to cultivate these genetics in-house and offer them as an affordable, high quality, indoor grown flower option for our customers!



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only