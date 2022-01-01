Indoor Space Glue is grown hydroponically indoors. Space Glue is extremely sticky with great structure and bright orange pistils. The terpene profile consists of a pungent sweet skunk. High in the terpene Terpinolene, a very gassy sedative terpene, along with undertones of berries from the Myrcene Space Glue is great for comfort and relaxation.



CBD: 9.49%



Total Cannabinoids: 11.75%



Terpenes: 2.21%



CBG: 0.40%



Indica



Feel: Comfort, Calm, Relaxing



Genotype: Super Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x GG#4)



Phenotype: Space Glue



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only