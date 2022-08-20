About this product
Strawberry Cheesecake is grown indoors in living soil. Not to be confused with Strawberry Cake, Strawberry Cheesecake is a uniquely cultivated genetic with impressive results. Buds are frosty, with prominent orange pistils throughout the pale olive buds dusted in trichomes. The terpene profile has a sweet strawberry cheese aroma and flavor.
CBD: 13.04%
Total Cannabinoids: 16.47%
Terpenes: 0.87%
CBDV: 0.39%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Relief, Chill
Genotype: Strawberry Cheesecake (Ivanka (T-1 x Wife) x Cough Drops (Harlequin x L.A. Confidential x Harlequin)
Phenotype: Strawberry Cheesecake
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
