Strawberry Cheesecake is grown indoors in living soil. Not to be confused with Strawberry Cake, Strawberry Cheesecake is a uniquely cultivated genetic with impressive results. Buds are frosty, with prominent orange pistils throughout the pale olive buds dusted in trichomes. The terpene profile has a sweet strawberry cheese aroma and flavor.



CBD: 13.04%



Total Cannabinoids: 16.47%



Terpenes: 0.87%



CBDV: 0.39%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Relief, Chill



Genotype: Strawberry Cheesecake (Ivanka (T-1 x Wife) x Cough Drops (Harlequin x L.A. Confidential x Harlequin)



Phenotype: Strawberry Cheesecake



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only