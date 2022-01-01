Tropical Blast is grown indoors hydroponically, consisting of a tight bud structure. Tropical Blast has an intense complex aroma and terpene profile. Picked for its tropical terpene profile, consisting of hints of berries, orange, and hops. The primary terpenes are Myrcene (0.64%), Farnesene (0.18%) and Limonene (0.16%). While also testing high in Cannabinoids, Tropical Blast is a powerhouse for effects and a favorite from this harvest.



CBD: 15.96%



Total Cannabinoids: 20.33%



Terpenes: 1.68%



CBC: 0.85%



Hybrid



Feel: Calm, Comfort, Uplifting



Genotype: Unknown (Volunteer clones from a local farmer, suspected ACDC lineage)



Phenotype: Tropical Blast



Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only