About this product
Tropical Blast is grown indoors hydroponically, consisting of a tight bud structure. Tropical Blast has an intense complex aroma and terpene profile. Picked for its tropical terpene profile, consisting of hints of berries, orange, and hops. The primary terpenes are Myrcene (0.64%), Farnesene (0.18%) and Limonene (0.16%). While also testing high in Cannabinoids, Tropical Blast is a powerhouse for effects and a favorite from this harvest.
CBD: 15.96%
Total Cannabinoids: 20.33%
Terpenes: 1.68%
CBC: 0.85%
Hybrid
Feel: Calm, Comfort, Uplifting
Genotype: Unknown (Volunteer clones from a local farmer, suspected ACDC lineage)
Phenotype: Tropical Blast
Cultivated in-house by Hemp Hop
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
