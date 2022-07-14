Indoor Tropical Blast Wax, extracted from indoor grown flower.



Tropical Blast has an intense complex aroma and terpene profile. Picked for its tropical terpene profile, consisting of hints of berries, orange, and hops. The consistency is a wax rich in terpenes.



Hydrocarbon extract.



Compatible with the Puffco, concentrate vaporizer, quartz nail, or your preferred dabbing device.



CBD: 75.68%



THCa: 2.56%



Total Cannabinoids: 90.70%



Terpenes: 4.84%