About this product
Tropical Blast has an intense complex aroma and terpene profile. Picked for its tropical terpene profile, consisting of hints of berries, orange, and hops. The consistency is a wax rich in terpenes.
Hydrocarbon extract.
Compatible with the Puffco, concentrate vaporizer, quartz nail, or your preferred dabbing device.
CBD: 75.68%
THCa: 2.56%
Total Cannabinoids: 90.70%
Terpenes: 4.84%
About this brand
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.