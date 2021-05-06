Introducing the next generation of genetics and breeding: Triploids, otherwise known as "Seedless" varieties. White CBG is a classic high CBG variety, grown hydroponically indoors. However, this is no ordinary White CBG, the new Triploid "Seedless" White CBG genetics released in 2021 combine next-gen breeding methods to create a strain 30-50% more potent, terpene rich, and effective compared to the traditional Diploid counterpart.



White CBG is bred by the legendary breeders Oregon CBD. Named for its intense white frosty trichomes and intense orange hairs throughout. This strain was grown hydroponically indoors. White CBG has a light floral terpene profile with cedar undertones high in the balancing terpenes Myrcene (0.13%) and Linalool (0.10%).



CBG: 13.60%



Total Cannabinoids: 14.30%



Terpenes: 0.49%



Preferred Time of Use: Day, Evening, Night



Feel: Relief, Balance



Genotype: White CBG



Genetics by: Oregon CBD



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only