About this product
White CBG is bred by the legendary breeders Oregon CBD. Named for its intense white frosty trichomes and intense orange hairs throughout. This strain was grown hydroponically indoors. White CBG has a light floral terpene profile with cedar undertones high in the balancing terpenes Myrcene (0.13%) and Linalool (0.10%).
CBG: 13.60%
Total Cannabinoids: 14.30%
Terpenes: 0.49%
Preferred Time of Use: Day, Evening, Night
Feel: Relief, Balance
Genotype: White CBG
Genetics by: Oregon CBD
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this strain
White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG - If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
About this brand
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.