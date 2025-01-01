Kiwi High THCA Live Resin

Embark on a journey of unparalleled potency and flavor with Kiwi High THCA Live Resin. This concentrate is crafted from the highest quality material, with THCA levels that soar and a terpene profile that captures the essence of freshness, this live resin guarantees a rich, impactful experience with every use.



Kiwi High THCA Live Resin is the epitome of potency and purity, making it a top choice for connoisseurs seeking a robust and flavorful hit. Its unique profile is sure to enthrall your senses, offering a distinct kiwi-like aroma and taste that is both invigorating and memorable.



1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



Kiwi Live Resin is a must-have for any concentrate connoisseur.



Kiwi Live Cannabinoids

Total CBD: 4.57%

THCA: 73.22%

Total Cannabinoids: 80.02%

