Lemon Cake High THCA Live Resin

Lemon Cake Live Resin is expertly crafted from the Lemon Cake strain, known by aficionados as Lemon Pound Cake or Lemon Cheesecake, due to its rich, dessert-like qualities. This sativa-dominant extract captures the vibrant, high-energy effects and the delightful citrus-infused aroma of its source flower, emphasizing its high THCA potency for a truly invigorating experience.



Lemon Cake High THCA Live Resin offers an explosion of sweet and musky lemon aromas that mimic the enticing scent of a freshly baked lemon cheesecake. The flavor is an exquisite blend of zesty lemon with subtle herbal notes that provide a refreshing and uplifting taste sensation, perfect for enhancing mood and stimulating the senses.



Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



Ideal for those seeking a burst of energy and creativity, Lemon Cake Live Resin is perfect for daytime use. It delivers a swift kick of euphoria that is excellent for creative endeavors or social activities, providing users with a long-lasting, enjoyable high that enhances both productivity and enjoyment.



Lemon Cake Live Resin Cannabinoids

Total CBD: 16.50%

THCA: 70.08%

Total Cannabinoids: 89.96%



