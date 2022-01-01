Lifter Live Resin is finally here! This citrus-y, lemon live resin packs a harder punch and is filled with terpenes such as Myrcene (2.01%), Caryophyllene (1.87%), & Humulene (0.67%). Lifter Live Resin tests high in cannabinoids coming in at 76.19% and total CBD testing at 63.50%.



1 gram of Lifter Live Resin. Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer.



Hydrocarbon extract



Total CBD: 63.50%



Total Cannabinoids: 76.19%



Total Terpenes: 7.78%



Delta 9 THC: ﻿0.28%



THCa: 3.29%