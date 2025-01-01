About this product
London Jealousy Strain Highlights
Type: Hybrid (Indica-leaning)
Parent Strains: London Pound Cake #75 × Jealousy
Appearance: Dense, frosty buds with deep green and purple hues, accented by bright orange pistils
Flavors: Sweet dough, cherry blossom, creamy undertones, and a smooth earthy finish
Aroma: Floral and earthy with subtle herbal notes
THCa Levels: 26.55%
Effects: Uplifting mental clarity followed by calming body relaxation — ideal for balanced sessions
London Jealousy Strain Cannabinoids
THCa : 26.55%
Delta 9 THC - 0.28%
Total Cannabinoids: 27.95%
London Jealousy Strain Terpenes
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
London Jealousy Strain Effects
Begins with a clear-headed, mood-lifting mental high
Fades into gentle body relaxation that eases tension
Promotes calm without couch lock or heavy sedation
Versatile: Ideal for solo sessions or relaxed social settings
Balanced hybrid effects suitable for day or night use
Genotype
London Jealousy is a cross between London Pound Cake #75 and Jealousy, blending two powerhouse strains into one flavorful, terpene-rich hybrid.
Phenotype
London Jealousy features dense, frosty buds covered in trichomes. Expect deep green and purple tones throughout, highlighted by vibrant orange pistils. Its eye-catching structure and sticky texture speak to the quality of this carefully cultivated flower.
Why Choose Hemp Hop for London Jealousy Strain?
This London Jealousy THCa Flower is grown in-house by us at Hemp Hop with precision and care. Cultivated in small batches, it reflects our commitment to premium genetics and top-tier quality. Each batch is lab-tested for purity and freshness, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke every time. Our indoor-grown process enhances terpene retention, appearance, and overall experience.
Shop confidently, knowing you're getting the flower straight from the source.
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
