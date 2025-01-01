London Jealousy Strain Highlights

Type: Hybrid (Indica-leaning)

Parent Strains: London Pound Cake #75 × Jealousy

Appearance: Dense, frosty buds with deep green and purple hues, accented by bright orange pistils

Flavors: Sweet dough, cherry blossom, creamy undertones, and a smooth earthy finish

Aroma: Floral and earthy with subtle herbal notes

THCa Levels: 26.55%

Effects: Uplifting mental clarity followed by calming body relaxation — ideal for balanced sessions



London Jealousy Strain Cannabinoids

THCa : 26.55%

Delta 9 THC - 0.28%

Total Cannabinoids: 27.95%



London Jealousy Strain Terpenes

Myrcene

Limonene

Caryophyllene



London Jealousy Strain Effects

Begins with a clear-headed, mood-lifting mental high



Fades into gentle body relaxation that eases tension



Promotes calm without couch lock or heavy sedation



Versatile: Ideal for solo sessions or relaxed social settings



Balanced hybrid effects suitable for day or night use



Genotype

London Jealousy is a cross between London Pound Cake #75 and Jealousy, blending two powerhouse strains into one flavorful, terpene-rich hybrid.



Phenotype

London Jealousy features dense, frosty buds covered in trichomes. Expect deep green and purple tones throughout, highlighted by vibrant orange pistils. Its eye-catching structure and sticky texture speak to the quality of this carefully cultivated flower.



Why Choose Hemp Hop for London Jealousy Strain?

This London Jealousy THCa Flower is grown in-house by us at Hemp Hop with precision and care. Cultivated in small batches, it reflects our commitment to premium genetics and top-tier quality. Each batch is lab-tested for purity and freshness, ensuring a clean, flavorful smoke every time. Our indoor-grown process enhances terpene retention, appearance, and overall experience.



Shop confidently, knowing you're getting the flower straight from the source.

read more