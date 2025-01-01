About this product
What is MAC1 THCa Flower Strain?
MAC1 THCa Flower Strain, often hailed as "The MAC," emerges as a standout hybrid in the cannabis world, resulting from the sophisticated cross of Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. This strain is not just renowned for its striking aesthetic but also for delivering a harmonious blend of uplifting and soothing effects, making it a versatile choice for any time of the day.
MAC1 Terpenes
The terpene profile of MAC1 is as unique as its cultivation:
Limonene: Adds a citrus twist, uplifting the spirits and providing a burst of energy.
Caryophyllene: Contributes a spicy, peppery flair, known for its stress-relieving properties.
Myrcene: Offers an earthy undertone, promoting relaxation and complementing the strain's balanced nature.
These terpenes combine to create MAC1's signature smooth, creamy, and slightly funky aroma, making each session a delight to the senses.
MAC1 Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 18.56%
Total Cannabinoids: 21.49%
Total Terpenes: 2.82%
D9-THC: 0.18%
MAC1 THCA Strain Effects
MAC1, with its meticulously curated genetics, delivers an experience that's both uplifting and grounding. Users often report a surge of creative energy and euphoria that sparks lively conversations and imaginative thoughts, perfect for social or artistic endeavors. As the high progresses, it smoothly transitions into a gentle relaxation that spreads throughout the body, offering a balanced effect that doesn't tether you to the couch but instead allows for a pleasant, flexible chill. This makes MAC1 an exemplary strain for those seeking to enhance their day or unwind in the evening without feeling overly sedated.
Genotype: Alien Cookies F2 x Miracle 15
Phenotype: MAC1
Fulfillment
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
