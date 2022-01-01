Miss White CBG is a CBG variety with pale white frosty trichomes and dark amber pistils. The terpene profile consists of floral notes with an undertone of cinnamon, resembling a luxury perfume. Testing high in the unique cannabinoid CBL (1.05%). CBL is formed from the breakdown of CBC, another rare cannabinoid, making this strain extremely unique in cannabinoid profile. Miss White CBG has great bud structure, and tests high in the unique terpenes Guaiol (0.17%) and Bisabolol (0.15%).



CBG: 14.38%



CBL: 1.05%



Total Cannabinoids: 16.15%



Terpenes: 0.82%



Preferred Time of Use: Day, Evening, Night



Feel: Relief, Wellness, Balance



Genotype: White CBG



Phenotype: Miss White



Genetics by: Oregon CBD



Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive



For Adult Use Only