About this product
Miss White CBG is a CBG variety with pale white frosty trichomes and dark amber pistils. The terpene profile consists of floral notes with an undertone of cinnamon, resembling a luxury perfume. Testing high in the unique cannabinoid CBL (1.05%). CBL is formed from the breakdown of CBC, another rare cannabinoid, making this strain extremely unique in cannabinoid profile. Miss White CBG has great bud structure, and tests high in the unique terpenes Guaiol (0.17%) and Bisabolol (0.15%).
CBG: 14.38%
CBL: 1.05%
Total Cannabinoids: 16.15%
Terpenes: 0.82%
Preferred Time of Use: Day, Evening, Night
Feel: Relief, Wellness, Balance
Genotype: White CBG
Phenotype: Miss White
Genetics by: Oregon CBD
Hemp Flower contains less than .3% Delta 9 THC and is Non-Psychoactive
For Adult Use Only
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
