What is Modified Grapes THCa Flower Strain?

Enter the realm of Modified Grapes THCa Flower Strain, a captivating hybrid strain that is the offspring of a profound genetic cross between GMO and Purple Punch. Esteemed for its high THCA content, Modified Grapes stands as a premier selection for those with a seasoned palate in cannabis consumption. Its robust profile is not only a testament to its lineage but also to the meticulous breeding by Symbiotic Genetics.



Modified Grapes Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 27.62%

Total Cannabinoids: 28.72%

D9-THC: 0.26%

Modified Grapes THCA Strain Effects

Modified Grapes is renowned for delivering a potent combination of effects that cater to a spectrum of desires and needs. Users report a delightful onset of drowsiness paired with deep relaxation, making it a versatile strain for various moments and moods. Whether you're winding down after a hectic day or seeking a peaceful night's sleep, Modified Grapes offers a unique experience that satisfies and soothes.



Genotype: Modified Grapes



Phenotype: Modified Grapes

