Mustard Berry Live Resin THCA Diamonds
What are Mustard Berry Live Resin THCA Diamonds:
Mustard Berry Live Resin THCA Diamonds are THCA Diamonds infused with Live Resin, to add an element of the entourage effect and terpenes to your THCA Diamonds.
Discover Hemp-Derived THCA Diamonds
Unveil the essence of refinement with our hemp-derived THCA Diamonds. Derived from premium hemp, these crystalline structures embody a nearly pure form of Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), showcasing the epitome of hemp concentrate innovation. When enticed with heat, the THCA metamorphoses into a potent THC-dominant concentrate, marking a new era of hemp-derived concentrates tailored for the connoisseurs.
Why Choose Our Hemp-Derived THCA Diamonds?
Embark on a voyage of unparalleled purity and potency with our THCA Diamonds. Originating from meticulously cultivated hemp, these gems are not just a feast for the eyes but a boon for those in pursuit of potent therapeutic relief. Holding 99% refined THCA, even a minuscule diamond embodies more potency than a gram of traditional cannabis flower. Seize the opportunity to elevate your cannabis sojourn with this distinguished hemp-derived THCA concentrate.
Appearance:
THCA Diamonds captivate with a semi-transparent, solid crystal structure, resembling gemstones. Whether nestled within the extract known as sauce or as isolated crystals, they're ready to harmonize with flower or other concentrates, creating a personalized cannabis symphony.
How to Enjoy THCA Diamonds:
Dabble with dabbing on a rig, savor the vaporized essence, or mingle them with cannabis flower, THCA Diamonds offer a versatile yet potent avenue to elevate your cannabis experience. New to THCA Diamonds? Our Hemp Hop associates stand ready to guide you on a journey of exploration with this unique hemp-derived concentrate.
Embark on a deeper exploration of hemp-derived THCA Diamonds at your local Hemp Hop dispensary, and delve into our learning center for a treasure trove of cannabis knowledge awaiting your discovery.
Mustard Berry Live Resin THCA Diamonds Cannabinoids:
TOTAL CBD: 14.33%
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 94.81%
THCa: 78.20%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
