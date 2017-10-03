About this product
Shop for Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar
Buy Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar online - a premium indica concentrate made for deep relaxation and powerful effects.
Perfect for dabbing or bowl-topping, this top-shelf sugar delivers rich terpene flavor with a smooth, spicy finish.
Available now in 1 gram and 3.5 gram jars. Shipped discreetly and fast.
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Highlights
Type: Pure Indica
Parent Strains: Afghani × Thai
Texture: Wet sugar consistency with granulated THCa crystals
Flavors: Sweet, spicy, pine, and woody
Aroma: Pungent earth with pine and spicy undertones
THCa Levels: 93.57%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Effects: Sleepy, relaxed, couch-locked, appetite-stimulating
Sizes: 1 gram and 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Usage: Dab rig, Puffco, or bowl-topping
What is Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar?
This is Northern Lights, extracted and refined into a clean, high-potency sugar concentrate.
Live Sugar, also known as sugar wax, is made using a hydrocarbon process that locks in the original terpene and cannabinoid profile.
The result is a grainy, wet texture that’s easy to scoop and melts smoothly in a rig or electric vaporizer.
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Effects
Northern Lights is well-known for its heavy indica effects - now dialed up in concentrate form.
It starts with a euphoric lift and settles into deep body relaxation. This is the kind of strain you reach for when you want to unplug and stay there. Effects often reported include:
Full-body calm
Sleepiness
Stress relief
Boosted appetite
Subtle mental uplift without stimulation
Northern Lights High THCa Cannabinoids
THCa: 93.57%
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 93.75%
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Terpenes
Terpene-rich and true to its Afghani roots. Northern Lights typically features:
Myrcene – Known for deep relaxation and sedative effects
Caryophyllene – Adds spice and grounding calm
Limonene – Brings a touch of citrus brightness to round it out
How to Use Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar
Northern Lights Live Sugar is ideal for dabbing between 315–450°F to get the full flavor and smoothest experience.
The sugar-like texture also makes it perfect for bowl-topping. Just add a pinch to your flower for enhanced potency and effects.
Compatible with most dab rigs, e-rigs, and Puffco devices.
Start slow. This is a heavy hitter.
Why Choose Hemp Hop for Northern Lights Live Sugar?
Sourcing: Made from strain-specific, fresh-frozen Northern Lights flower
Extraction: Using clean hydrocarbon methods for terpene retention
Quality: Third Party Lab-tested for potency, purity, & compliance
Storage: Cold-stored to preserve consistency, flavor, and aroma
Trust: Backed by 100,000+ happy customers nationwide
Buy Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar online - a premium indica concentrate made for deep relaxation and powerful effects.
Perfect for dabbing or bowl-topping, this top-shelf sugar delivers rich terpene flavor with a smooth, spicy finish.
Available now in 1 gram and 3.5 gram jars. Shipped discreetly and fast.
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Highlights
Type: Pure Indica
Parent Strains: Afghani × Thai
Texture: Wet sugar consistency with granulated THCa crystals
Flavors: Sweet, spicy, pine, and woody
Aroma: Pungent earth with pine and spicy undertones
THCa Levels: 93.57%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Effects: Sleepy, relaxed, couch-locked, appetite-stimulating
Sizes: 1 gram and 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Usage: Dab rig, Puffco, or bowl-topping
What is Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar?
This is Northern Lights, extracted and refined into a clean, high-potency sugar concentrate.
Live Sugar, also known as sugar wax, is made using a hydrocarbon process that locks in the original terpene and cannabinoid profile.
The result is a grainy, wet texture that’s easy to scoop and melts smoothly in a rig or electric vaporizer.
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Effects
Northern Lights is well-known for its heavy indica effects - now dialed up in concentrate form.
It starts with a euphoric lift and settles into deep body relaxation. This is the kind of strain you reach for when you want to unplug and stay there. Effects often reported include:
Full-body calm
Sleepiness
Stress relief
Boosted appetite
Subtle mental uplift without stimulation
Northern Lights High THCa Cannabinoids
THCa: 93.57%
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 93.75%
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Terpenes
Terpene-rich and true to its Afghani roots. Northern Lights typically features:
Myrcene – Known for deep relaxation and sedative effects
Caryophyllene – Adds spice and grounding calm
Limonene – Brings a touch of citrus brightness to round it out
How to Use Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar
Northern Lights Live Sugar is ideal for dabbing between 315–450°F to get the full flavor and smoothest experience.
The sugar-like texture also makes it perfect for bowl-topping. Just add a pinch to your flower for enhanced potency and effects.
Compatible with most dab rigs, e-rigs, and Puffco devices.
Start slow. This is a heavy hitter.
Why Choose Hemp Hop for Northern Lights Live Sugar?
Sourcing: Made from strain-specific, fresh-frozen Northern Lights flower
Extraction: Using clean hydrocarbon methods for terpene retention
Quality: Third Party Lab-tested for potency, purity, & compliance
Storage: Cold-stored to preserve consistency, flavor, and aroma
Trust: Backed by 100,000+ happy customers nationwide
Fulfillment
About this product
Shop for Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar
Buy Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar online - a premium indica concentrate made for deep relaxation and powerful effects.
Perfect for dabbing or bowl-topping, this top-shelf sugar delivers rich terpene flavor with a smooth, spicy finish.
Available now in 1 gram and 3.5 gram jars. Shipped discreetly and fast.
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Highlights
Type: Pure Indica
Parent Strains: Afghani × Thai
Texture: Wet sugar consistency with granulated THCa crystals
Flavors: Sweet, spicy, pine, and woody
Aroma: Pungent earth with pine and spicy undertones
THCa Levels: 93.57%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Effects: Sleepy, relaxed, couch-locked, appetite-stimulating
Sizes: 1 gram and 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Usage: Dab rig, Puffco, or bowl-topping
What is Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar?
This is Northern Lights, extracted and refined into a clean, high-potency sugar concentrate.
Live Sugar, also known as sugar wax, is made using a hydrocarbon process that locks in the original terpene and cannabinoid profile.
The result is a grainy, wet texture that’s easy to scoop and melts smoothly in a rig or electric vaporizer.
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Effects
Northern Lights is well-known for its heavy indica effects - now dialed up in concentrate form.
It starts with a euphoric lift and settles into deep body relaxation. This is the kind of strain you reach for when you want to unplug and stay there. Effects often reported include:
Full-body calm
Sleepiness
Stress relief
Boosted appetite
Subtle mental uplift without stimulation
Northern Lights High THCa Cannabinoids
THCa: 93.57%
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 93.75%
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Terpenes
Terpene-rich and true to its Afghani roots. Northern Lights typically features:
Myrcene – Known for deep relaxation and sedative effects
Caryophyllene – Adds spice and grounding calm
Limonene – Brings a touch of citrus brightness to round it out
How to Use Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar
Northern Lights Live Sugar is ideal for dabbing between 315–450°F to get the full flavor and smoothest experience.
The sugar-like texture also makes it perfect for bowl-topping. Just add a pinch to your flower for enhanced potency and effects.
Compatible with most dab rigs, e-rigs, and Puffco devices.
Start slow. This is a heavy hitter.
Why Choose Hemp Hop for Northern Lights Live Sugar?
Sourcing: Made from strain-specific, fresh-frozen Northern Lights flower
Extraction: Using clean hydrocarbon methods for terpene retention
Quality: Third Party Lab-tested for potency, purity, & compliance
Storage: Cold-stored to preserve consistency, flavor, and aroma
Trust: Backed by 100,000+ happy customers nationwide
Buy Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar online - a premium indica concentrate made for deep relaxation and powerful effects.
Perfect for dabbing or bowl-topping, this top-shelf sugar delivers rich terpene flavor with a smooth, spicy finish.
Available now in 1 gram and 3.5 gram jars. Shipped discreetly and fast.
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Highlights
Type: Pure Indica
Parent Strains: Afghani × Thai
Texture: Wet sugar consistency with granulated THCa crystals
Flavors: Sweet, spicy, pine, and woody
Aroma: Pungent earth with pine and spicy undertones
THCa Levels: 93.57%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Effects: Sleepy, relaxed, couch-locked, appetite-stimulating
Sizes: 1 gram and 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Usage: Dab rig, Puffco, or bowl-topping
What is Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar?
This is Northern Lights, extracted and refined into a clean, high-potency sugar concentrate.
Live Sugar, also known as sugar wax, is made using a hydrocarbon process that locks in the original terpene and cannabinoid profile.
The result is a grainy, wet texture that’s easy to scoop and melts smoothly in a rig or electric vaporizer.
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Effects
Northern Lights is well-known for its heavy indica effects - now dialed up in concentrate form.
It starts with a euphoric lift and settles into deep body relaxation. This is the kind of strain you reach for when you want to unplug and stay there. Effects often reported include:
Full-body calm
Sleepiness
Stress relief
Boosted appetite
Subtle mental uplift without stimulation
Northern Lights High THCa Cannabinoids
THCa: 93.57%
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 93.75%
Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar Terpenes
Terpene-rich and true to its Afghani roots. Northern Lights typically features:
Myrcene – Known for deep relaxation and sedative effects
Caryophyllene – Adds spice and grounding calm
Limonene – Brings a touch of citrus brightness to round it out
How to Use Northern Lights High THCa Live Sugar
Northern Lights Live Sugar is ideal for dabbing between 315–450°F to get the full flavor and smoothest experience.
The sugar-like texture also makes it perfect for bowl-topping. Just add a pinch to your flower for enhanced potency and effects.
Compatible with most dab rigs, e-rigs, and Puffco devices.
Start slow. This is a heavy hitter.
Why Choose Hemp Hop for Northern Lights Live Sugar?
Sourcing: Made from strain-specific, fresh-frozen Northern Lights flower
Extraction: Using clean hydrocarbon methods for terpene retention
Quality: Third Party Lab-tested for potency, purity, & compliance
Storage: Cold-stored to preserve consistency, flavor, and aroma
Trust: Backed by 100,000+ happy customers nationwide
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
Notice a problem?Report this item