What is Northern Lights THCa Flower Strain?
Northern Lights THCa Flower Strain, often simply referred to as "NL," stands as one of the most famous indicas worldwide, created from a cross between Afghani and Thai landrace strains. This strain is cherished for its fast-acting, dreamy euphoria that envelops both mind and body in a warm, relaxing blanket, ideal for unwinding after a long day or for those moments when you need a mental escape.
Northern Lights Terpenes
Northern Lights boasts a rich terpene profile that includes:
Myrcene: Dominant in this strain, contributing to its earthy and musky aroma while enhancing its sedative effects.
Caryophyllene: Adds a peppery kick, potentially helping with pain relief and inflammation.
Pinene: Offers a fresh pine scent, known for its alertness-inducing properties and potential anti-inflammatory benefits.
Northern Lights Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 17.66%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.53%
Total Terpenes: 1.46%
D9-THC: 0.22%
Northern Lights Strain Effects
Northern Lights is cherished for its ability to induce a state of euphoria, providing users with a significant mood lift that transitions into deep physical relaxation, ideal for unwinding in the evening. It calms the mind, easing away the day's stress, while also gently coaxing users towards a restful sleep. Additionally, it's known for stimulating appetite, making any snack seem more appealing.
Genotype: Afghani x Thai
Phenotype: Northern Lights
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
